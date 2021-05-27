SPRINGETTE CHARGED FOR ROBBERY

Posted on May 27, 2021

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 27, 2021 (RSCNPF): Thirty-seven-year-old Ketron Springette of Stoney Grove has been charged for the offence of Robbery. 

On May 25, Springette was charged on two (2) warrants, in the first instance, for the offences of Robbery which took place on May 17, 2021, in Charlestown and on one (1) warrant, in the first instance, for the offence of Robbery which took place on May 20, 2021, also in Charlestown. 

