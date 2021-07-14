SPORTING EVENTS TO RESUME SHORTLY IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS UNDER COVID-19 REGULATIONS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 14, 2021 (SKNIS): Sporting activities and events are expected to resume shortly in St. Kitts and Nevis following the ease of 24-lockdown restrictions that ended on July 12, 2021.

The curfew imposed by health authorities proved extremely useful in helping to significantly slow the community spread of COVID-19. To protect against the transmission of the virus during sporting activities or events, several public health requirements were instituted by the National COVID-19 Task Force.

On Tuesday’s (July 13) edition of Leadership Matters, Superintendent of Police, Cromwell Henry, highlighted several conditions that team management, organizers and spectators must meet.

“Regulation 15 provides for management teams and clubs within each sport discipline to apply to the Ministry of Sports for permission to host inter-team or inter-club competitive matches,” he stated.

Once approved, the organizers can move forward with the event. Fans will be allowed back in the stands. However, these persons must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Proof of vaccination status is required before entering the facility.

“The organizers of the event shall ensure that a maximum capacity of 50 percent is not exceeded inside the building or stadium,” Superintendent Henry added. “They should also ensure that an accurate record of all persons in attendance at the event is kept including their names, addresses, telephone numbers, and patient number on the COVID-19 vaccination record card.”

Additionally, spectators are required to adhere to the protocols of physical distancing and mask-wearing at all times while at the game/match.

Persons breaching the measures can be fined up to $5,000, serve up to six months in prison or both upon summary conviction.