SPEAKER OF THE SHURA COUNCIL OF THE STATE OF QATAR SENDS INDEPENDENCE CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 24, 2020 (SKNIS): His Excellency Ahmad Bin Abdulla Bin Zaid AL Mahmoud, Speaker of the Shura Council of the State of Qatar, sent congratulations to St. Kitts and Nevis as the Federation recently celebrated 37 years of Independence.



In a letter to His Excellency Anthony Michael Perkins, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Speaker of the Shura Council of the State of Qatar wrote:



“On my own behalf and on behalf of the members of the Shura Council of the State of Qatar, I would like to express to your Excellency our congratulations on the occasion of the independence anniversary of your friendly country.”



He added “I am pleased to avail myself of this opportunity to commend the existing bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, looking forward to strengthening the bonds of friendship between our two councils and developing them through parliamentary cooperation in all fields and elevating them to broader horizons to achieve the aspiration of the people of the two countries in terms of prosperity, wishing to the National Assembly, under your Presidency, to achieve its mission and goals for the good and the interest of your friendly country, and for the relations between our two countries further development and growth.”



The twin-island Federation celebrated 37 years of Independence on September 19, 2020.