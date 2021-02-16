SOME SYSTEMS RESTORED FOLLOWING IT INTERRUPTION AT SKNANB. ALL FUNDS REMAIN SECURED

FIND BELOW FULL STATEMENT OF THE SKNANB RE. RECENT IT INTERRUPTION

To Our Valued Customers:

The St.Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank continues to experience an interruption in service caused by an IT security incident. As a precautionary measure the Bank preemptively decided to take all systems off-line to contain the incident and ascertain its severity. We also wanted to take the time to accurately inform our customers about the incident and the resumption of our client services.

As of today, Tuesday February 16, 2021, the following services are restored:

ATMS

Point of Sale

Telephone

Debit Card Services

Emails

It is important to note that Credit Card Services were not affected by the incident and continue to remain fully operational.

The Bank is executing a plan alongside its partners to ensure that our services are back online as soon as possible. This is progressing as an absolute priority and we are working diligently to make sure that our customers are able to access all of our services.

We would like to sincerely apologize again for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience as we work to restore all our systems.

We will continue to keep you informed of relevant updates as appropriate.

Management

St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited

February 16, 2021 Time: 8:00 A.M.