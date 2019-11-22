Soca Megastar Machel Montano ties the knot on Valentine’s day

Machel Montano is now a married man.

The King of Soca wedded his long-time girlfriend, Renee Butcher, at the Red House in Port-of-Spain on Friday.

The Valentine’s Day ceremony was held in a hallway, located on the southern side of the building.

The groom arrived at around 11.20am, accompanied by his parents. Montano was dressed in a white suit.

His bride came in minutes later wearing a white two-piece pants and off the shoulder top outfit with a trail attached. She wore a colourful flower hair piece.

Butcher was also accompanied by her parents.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi greeted the couple at their vehicles with a white umbrella. He walked them to the building.

Pastor Clive Dottin officiated the ceremony.The guests, close friends and relatives of the couple, were also dressed in all white.

The ceremony was co-ordinated by Lisa Ghany, director of Xceptional Events Ltd.Media photographers were not allowed on the compound.

Red House staff and other personnel lined the balcony on the top floor with their cameras in hand to record the historic event.

The wedding was the first marriage ceremony to be held at the building since it was restored and reopened.

The ceremony will continue on “Machel Monday” at which patrons attending the concerts have been asked to wear white. The theme for the event is “The Wedding”. (Trinidad Express)