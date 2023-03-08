SKNTIMES RELEASES THEIR 13TH EDITION OF THE INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY MOST POWERFUL AND INFLUENTIAL WOMEN’S LIST FOR 2023

US Based Blogger and Former Diaspora Advisor to UN Ambassador at Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations Coreentje Phipps-Benjamin in a 2020 quote said

“Women continue to blaze the trail, reaping much benefit for their respective communities and ultimately for our beautiful nation, St. Kitts and Nevis.

Who says women can’t?

Surely, women can!!!!”

Indeed women can and it’s that fact that inspires us to continue to recognize our women and their powerful , impact and influence in building and shaping our country for the better

In recognition of International Women’s Day on Wednesday March 8th the SKN Times has again compiled and selected St.Kitts-Nevis’ 50 most powerful and influential women. This is the 13th edition of this list. This year we have made a concerted effort not to include persons already recognized in previous lists. For example the Hon. Marsha Henderson has been making the list consistently for the past several years. As well as Akilah Byron-Nisbett, Hazel Brandy-Williams to name a few. We decided not to include those who have already graced the lists several time before. So the list thsis year feature all newcomers. The listing isn’t about just popularity; it’s also about influence and power. Power usually equates to influence thus some persons listed may not be popular names but are influential because of their professional or career positions and network.

There are politicians, bankers, entertainment personalities, radio announcers, business executives, CEO’s, entrepreneurs, cultural icons and more.

Some are famous, some you may never have heard of. But their power and influence has in some way directly or indirectly, shaped the lives of many .

Many of the women on the list are groundbreakers in their respective field. These are the Kittitian and Nevisian women history will remember. More importantly, they’re the women who inspire the rest of us to become better people.

Adeola Moore-CEO SCASPA Atasha Syder-Fashion Consultant and Banker Dr. Bernicia Nisbett- Medical Doctor Carlene Phipps-Inspector of Police Carol Boddie- Chariperson of the SKNANB Board of Directors Joyelle Phillip, Mom, Chef, Make Up Artist , Esthetician, Owner and Operator of Shades of Joy Pond Hill Nevis Coreentje Phipps-Benjamin- Blogger/Social Media Influencer/ Former Diaspora Advisor to UN Ambassador at Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations Denise Gillard-Farmer Gardenia Destang-Richardson-Author/ Creator and Founder of STUDIO 327 Gavincia Clarke- Social Activist and Owner of Level-Up Bar Gloria Esdaille-Robinson-Former Calypso Monarch and Business Executive Hazel Jeffers-Personal Aide to the Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew, Educator and Entrepreneur and owner of Blessed Hands Kitchen Isalean Phillip- Junior Minister of Youth Empowerment, Social Development, Gender Affairs, Aging and Disabilities. Jadee Caines-NRP Candidate and Marketing Professional Jahnel Nisbett- Minister of Social Services and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Jamella Francis-Staff Nurse at JNF and Former President of the St. Kitts Nurses Association Janet Harris- Chairperson of the Social Security Board Janice Daniel-Hodge- Leader of the Opposition in the Nevis Island Assembly Joshornia Edwards- Student Scholar JOYELLE CLARKE- Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment Joylette Woodley-Fassale Dr – Medical Doctor and President St Kitts Nevis Medical and Dental Association Karen Crossman-Dynamic and Charismatic Entrepreneur and owner of the Popular FISH Shack Kenesha Rameswar- Certified Paralegal and Dance Tutor at Leapskn Kerrise Hanley-Marine Pilot Kerry Williams-Tuckett- Matron of the JNF Hospital Kimone Archibald-Lake-Entreprenuer Kortensia Carty-Good Morning SKN Co-Host Lanien Blanchette -Speaker of the National Assembly Lesrie Nisbett- Hanley-Fashion Designer Marcia Jeffers- Dance Specialist Michelina Charles-Hazelle-Educator and Social Activist Michelle Slack-President of the Nevis Island Assembly Naehmah Hazelle- Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Nerys Chiverton-UN Ambasador Nuricer Archibald- Chairperson of the SKELEC Board and Senior Loans Officer at SKNANB Roberitine Webbe- Director of the Creative Economy Shandor Wilkenson- Official FIFA Referee Evangelist Corliss Toby- Evangelist Tamu Petra-Browne- Founder of Innovative Education and Training Solutions and Coaching by Tamu, an online academy for Caribbean learners Tivanna Wharton-PS in the Ministry of Tourism Treverlyn Stapelton-Clerk of the National Assembly Tricia Greaux- Marine Biologist Unoma Allen-Entrepreneur and Media Personality Yaryni Morton-Marketing Manager, the Cable Sharon Archibald-PS in the Ministry of Health Kerine Simmonds- Dynamic Young Entrepreneur and Owner of new Business named Closet Raid Winnielle Pereira-Small Business Entrepreneur

Deslyn Hewlett- Senior Accounting Officer , Hobson Enterprises Greatess Gordon-Director of Public Prosecution Nekira Nichols-Former Ms St.Kitts and Personality