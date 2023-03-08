SKNTIMES RELEASES THEIR 13TH EDITION OF THE INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY MOST POWERFUL AND INFLUENTIAL WOMEN’S LIST FOR 2023

Posted on March 8, 2023 in General News, St.Kitts-Nevis

US Based Blogger and Former Diaspora Advisor to UN Ambassador at Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations Coreentje Phipps-Benjamin in a 2020 quote said

“Women continue to blaze the trail, reaping much benefit for their respective communities and ultimately for our beautiful nation, St. Kitts and Nevis.

Who says women can’t?

Surely, women can!!!!”

Indeed women can and it’s that fact that inspires us to continue to recognize our women and their powerful , impact and influence in building and shaping our country for the better

In recognition of International Women’s Day on Wednesday  March 8th the SKN Times has again compiled and  selected St.Kitts-Nevis’ 50 most powerful and influential women. This is the 13th edition of this list.  This year we have made a concerted effort not to include persons already recognized in previous lists. For example the Hon. Marsha Henderson has been making the list consistently for the past several years. As well as Akilah Byron-Nisbett, Hazel Brandy-Williams to name a few. We decided not to include those who have already graced the lists several time before. So the list thsis year feature all newcomers.  The listing isn’t about just  popularity; it’s also about influence and power. Power usually equates to influence thus some persons listed may not be popular names but are influential because of their professional or career positions and network.

There are politicians, bankers, entertainment personalities, radio announcers, business executives, CEO’s, entrepreneurs, cultural icons and more.

Some are famous, some you may never have heard of. But their power and influence has in some way directly or indirectly, shaped the lives of many .

Many of the women on the list are groundbreakers in their respective field. These are the Kittitian and Nevisian women history will remember. More importantly, they’re the women who inspire the rest of us to become better people.

Adeola Moore-CEO SCASPA
Atasha Syder-Fashion Consultant and Banker
Dr. Bernicia Nisbett- Medical Doctor
  Carlene Phipps-Inspector of Police
Carol Boddie- Chariperson of the SKNANB Board of Directors
Joyelle Phillip, Mom, Chef, Make Up Artist , Esthetician, Owner and Operator of Shades of Joy Pond Hill Nevis 
Coreentje Phipps-Benjamin- Blogger/Social Media Influencer/ Former Diaspora Advisor to UN Ambassador at Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations
Denise Gillard-Farmer
Gardenia Destang-Richardson-Author/ Creator and Founder of STUDIO 327
Gavincia Clarke- Social Activist and  Owner of Level-Up Bar
Gloria Esdaille-Robinson-Former Calypso Monarch and Business Executive
Hazel Jeffers-Personal Aide to the Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew, Educator and Entrepreneur and owner of Blessed Hands Kitchen
     Isalean Phillip- Junior Minister of Youth Empowerment, Social Development, Gender Affairs, Aging and Disabilities.
Jadee Caines-NRP Candidate and Marketing Professional
Jahnel Nisbett- Minister of Social Services and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA)
Jamella Francis-Staff Nurse at JNF and Former President of the St. Kitts Nurses Association
Janet Harris- Chairperson of the Social Security Board
Janice Daniel-Hodge- Leader of the Opposition in the Nevis Island Assembly
Joshornia Edwards- Student Scholar
JOYELLE CLARKE- Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment
Joylette Woodley-Fassale Dr – Medical Doctor and President St Kitts Nevis Medical and Dental Association
Karen Crossman-Dynamic and Charismatic Entrepreneur and owner of the Popular FISH Shack
Kenesha Rameswar- Certified Paralegal and Dance Tutor at Leapskn
Kerrise Hanley-Marine Pilot
Kerry Williams-Tuckett- Matron of the JNF Hospital
Kimone Archibald-Lake-Entreprenuer
Kortensia Carty-Good Morning SKN Co-Host
Lanien Blanchette -Speaker of the National Assembly  
Lesrie Nisbett- Hanley-Fashion Designer
Marcia Jeffers- Dance Specialist
Michelina Charles-Hazelle-Educator and Social Activist
Michelle Slack-President of the Nevis Island Assembly
Naehmah Hazelle- Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister
Nerys Chiverton-UN Ambasador
Nuricer Archibald- Chairperson of the SKELEC Board and Senior Loans Officer at SKNANB
Roberitine Webbe- Director of the Creative Economy
Shandor Wilkenson- Official FIFA Referee
Evangelist Corliss Toby- Evangelist
Tamu Petra-Browne- Founder of Innovative Education and Training Solutions and Coaching by Tamu, an online academy for Caribbean learners
Tivanna Wharton-PS in the Ministry of Tourism
Treverlyn Stapelton-Clerk of the National Assembly
  Tricia Greaux- Marine Biologist
Unoma Allen-Entrepreneur and Media Personality
  Yaryni Morton-Marketing Manager, the Cable
Sharon Archibald-PS in the Ministry of Health
Kerine Simmonds- Dynamic Young Entrepreneur and Owner of new Business named Closet Raid
Winnielle Pereira-Small Business Entrepreneur
Deslyn Hewlett- Senior Accounting Officer , Hobson Enterprises
   Greatess Gordon-Director of Public Prosecution
Nekira Nichols-Former Ms St.Kitts and Personality
