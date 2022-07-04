SKN LABOUR PARTY ADMIT THEY WILL SCRAP THE EXISTING PAP PROGRAMME

Many PAP Recipients will lose their $500 monthly payments as Dr. Drew and the Labour party indicates that they will “evaluate your home situation”

The St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party have finally come clean about their plans to end the existing PAP programme.

This follows an admittance from Labour Leader Terrance Drew that his party would have “a programme that will evaluate your home situation”, meaning that many PAP recipients are now at risk of losing their monthly $500 payments.

A PLP spokesman said, “Under a Labour Government, thousands of residents will be at the mercy of Terrance Drew deciding whether their circumstances make them deserving of a monthly poverty payment or not.

“This will be a cause of concern to many residents. Rather than creating uncertainty, Prime Minister Timothy Harris announced an increase in the PAP payment from September 1st – to support people with rising prices.

“So the choice for voters at this election is clear. Vote PLP to increase the current PAP programme; while Labour will end PAP as we know it.”

