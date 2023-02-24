SKNFA GRANTS $650,000 TO ITS MEMBERSHIP

The St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) has delivered on its promise to provide a club grant of up to $25,000 to each of its member clubs as part of its mandate to raise the standard of football in St. Kitts and Nevis. SKNFA Grant 4.0. amounts to $EC650,000, the largest solidarity grant by any national sporting association to its membership.

The SKNFA Grant Program is a means for the SKNFA to provide financial support to all its member clubs in order to improve their technical developmental and administrative capabilities. Through the program, the SKNFA will strengthen its investment in football development, to build a stronger foundation for the growth of the game in St. Kitts and Nevis.





The clubs are also responsible to report to the SKNFA, on how the funds were spent during the football calendar. SKNFA Grant 4.0 is a monumental achievement, unprecedented in both local and regional sporting fraternities.

