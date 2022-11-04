SKNCIC Welcomes Kevin Taylor as Interim Executive Director.

The President and Board of Directors of the St. Kitts Nevis Chamber Industry and Commerce (SKNCIC) is proud to introduce our newly appointed Interim Executive Director, Mr. Kevin Taylor.

Mr. Taylor held the position of Chairman of the Manufacturing Division of the CIC and served as a director of the Board of the SKNCIC. He has over 22 years working experience within the manufacturing sector.

Mr. Taylor’s appointment comes after a long tenure as a department manager at Kajola-Kristada Ltd. where he was actively involved in government and private sector dialogues, trade policies and an internal auditor for international standard procedures.

Join us in welcoming Mr. Kevin Taylor into his new post and wish him a most productive and rewarding tenure. As he brings value to our membership by further improving the Public and private sector partnership, to achieve a healthy and vibrant economy within our federation.

Kevin can be contacted at executivedirector@skchamber.com or through our office 869-465-2980