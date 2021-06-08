SKN VACCINE ROLLOUT A SUCCESS DESPITE STRONG ANTI-VAX OPPOSITION CAMPAIGN
64% Adult Population Vaxxed.
22,748 1st Dose.
8,579 FULLY Vaxxed .
Vast Majority of citizens and residents doing the right thing for their Family and their Country !
THUS FAR VACCINE ROLLOUT A SUCCESS !!
(Basseterre, St.Kitts) June 7th, 2021- Despite the strong and unpatriotic anti-vax campaign mounted and pursued by the SKNLP Opposition, in just 3 Short Months, over 21,000 persons or 64% of our Target Adult Population have been Vaccinated . Additionally a total of 8500 persons or 24% of the Target population have been FULLY Vaxxed .
This success is a Testament to the effective education programme rollout in addition to our people’s desire to do the right thing and protect themselves, their family and their country .
Over the past weekend the Federation has confirmed 11 New Cases .
The country remains way below the 5% positivity threshold which will trigger the recommendation or consideration of a nationwide shut-down .
The management of COVID-19 in the federation continues to be the standard throughout the entire hemisphere.
