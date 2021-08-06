SKN TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT CHANGES HOW ROAD AND WRITTEN DRIVER’S TESTS ARE ADMINISTERED

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 06, 2021 (RSCNPF): The Traffic Department has made changes to the way the driver’s written and road tests are administered in order to better safeguard the health of the candidates and invigilators.

As a result of the community spread of the COVID-19 virus, all driver’s road and written tests were suspended in June. Road tests resumed on July 19, 2021, but are now taking place under different conditions. Previously, each instructor was allowed to register up to five students per session. There were two sessions per day – one in the morning and the other in the afternoon – from Monday to Friday. Now, instructors can only register three (3) students per session and are allocated time slots within which their students are tested. The move is expected to prevent a large number of candidates from turning up for the test.

“So, we’re just allowing three persons every half hour on the road. Persons are advised to consult with their instructors in order for them to get registered,” Head of the Traffic Department, Inspector Carlene Phipps explained.

The driver’s written test resumed on August 05, 2021, in Nevis and will continue on August 07, 2021, in St. Kitts. Now, the tests will be administered at the Gas Spree Building in Charlestown, Nevis and at the National Emergency Management Agency’s (NEMA) Headquarters at Lime Kiln, St. Kitts under stricter conditions. The space will allow for the social distancing requirements to be observed while accommodating as many persons as possible.

“Going forward, the written test will be done electronically. It will be administered on the first three (3) Saturdays of every month. Only twenty-five (25) candidates will be allowed to take the test during a sitting and several sittings will be held throughout the day. Special arrangements can be made for persons who observe Saturday as the Sabbath Day. A person can only take the test if their instructor registers them to do it,” the Inspector added.

Recently, Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy and Inspector Carlene Phipps, convened a meeting with driving instructors to address several matters, including the changes. One meeting was held in St. Kitts and another in Nevis. Assistant Commissioner with responsibility for Operations, Adolph Adams and Superintendent Cromwell Henry were also present.

― 30 —

Photo: National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Headquarters (top) and the Gas Spree Building (bottom).