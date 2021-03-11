SKN Records One Additional Case of COVID-19. Active Cases at 2 with No Deaths

March 11, 202102

by Staff Writer

St. Kitts-Nevis (WINN) – The Federation has a new case of coronavirus pushing the number of confirmed cases to 42 with 41 fully recovered and a person is in isolation.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws made the disclosure at the Tuesday March 10 press briefing organized by the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC).

“… 41 cases would have recovered. We have one in isolation so a total of 42 confirmed cases and then you see the number of persons in quarantine at present 386. We would have released over 5800 persons from quarantine … over the period of about a year,” Dr. Laws reported.

The record shows 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on St Kitts and 13 on Nevis over the past year. The last confirmed case in the Federation (#41) was reported 24 days ago, according to Dr. laws who also provided an update on the COVID-19 situation in the eastern Caribbean.

“Antigua and Barbuda 862 confirmed cases of [COVID-19]; Barbados, it’s over 3,300; St. Lucia over 3,900; St. Vincent and the Grenadines over 1,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19,” expressed Dr. Laws.

She also reported on the arrival of students to attend university.

“Another batch of RUSVM students would have come into the federation. We had 74 students coming in from Miami and two from Puerto Rico so a total of 76 students are now in quarantine on the dorm st the RUSVM campus… To date we would have tested over 10,000 persons; again 42 results returned positive with a positivity rate of approximately 0.4 percent,” she concluded.