SKN PM HARRIS CONTINUES TO URGE CITIZENS AND RESIDENTS TO GET VACCINATED

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 15, 2021 (SKNIS): As part of the government’s ongoing efforts to protect the health of citizens and residents and resuscitate the tourism-based economy, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, continues to advise the general public to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Prime Minister Harris made another pitch to the general public to get vaccinated during the virtual forum series ‘Leadership Matters’ on April 13.

“Our economy is driven, in a significant part, by tourism. Last year, we saw the serious impact that arises from having no tourists—our hotels closed, persons lost their jobs, our Severance Fund has unprecedented claims and the Federal Government has to supplement the Fund,” he said.“As part of our plan to protect your jobs and to protect our economy, we must ensure that our country is as ready as we can to welcome tourists.”

He added: “The more people who are vaccinated, the safer persons feel about travelling, studying, and investing in our country. It was our safety which brought MSR Productions here and with it, we will benefit from six movies. It is our safety that brought back 650 Ross University students.”

He said that it was imperative that adults 18 years and older get vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity so that the Federation’s economy can fully open up.

“It means more jobs can be created and more opportunities will arise, especially for our young people,” said Prime Minister Harris.

He said that nothing can be more concerning than having no jobs and putting oneself at risk for contracting COVID-19, saying that some persons are “playing political games, putting their own needs ahead of your health.”