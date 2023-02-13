SKN PM Drew set to participate in Forty-Fourth Regular Meeting of the Conference of CARICOM Heads of Government to be Held This Week

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, February 13, 2023 [Press Secretary’s Office]: Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, will be joining other regional Heads of Government this week at the Forty-Fourth (44th) Regular Meeting of the Conference of CARICOM Heads of Government.

This will be the first appearance for Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, the fourth Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The meeting will be held in Nassau, Bahamas from February 15th to 17th, 2023 under the chairmanship of the Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister of The Bahamas.

Accompanying the Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis will be the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas; Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Ms. Naeemah Hazelle; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Kaye Bass; Head of the Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit (RIDU) in the Prime Minister’s Office, Ambassador Larry Vaughn; Press Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Mrs. Adelcia Connor-Ferlance; and Personal Assistant to the Prime Minister Mr. Dillon Edmeade.

The CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting will address several recurring and new issues, such as the CARICOM Single Market and Economy, Climate Change, Climate Finance, Agriculture and Food Security, Regional Security, and Health.

The Heads of Government, will also be engaged by several foreign guests to discuss political, economic, and financial matters relevant to our Caribbean Community.

The public can view live the pre-Summit press conference tomorrow, February 14th, the opening of the Summit on February 15th, and the closing press conference on February 17th on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and CARICOM Today.