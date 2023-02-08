

(Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 2, 2023):

In keeping with its mandate to support food producers and transform the agricultural sector in

the twin island federation, the government of St. Kitts and Nevis has sought to resolve the

ongoing agricultural inputs and chemical shortage affecting farmers.

In a brief interview with the Ministry’s Media and Communication Unit on Thursday, 2nd

February 2023, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine

Resources and Cooperatives, Miguel Flemming spoke briefly about these concerns.

“Lately we have been experiencing a number of issues in terms of the supply of input and the

availability of inputs. Because of discussions the ministry has had with farmers we were able

to select and identify the right pesticides and other inputs that are used on their farms to ensure

that they are available for purchase”, he explained.

The Permanent Secretary then revealed that inputs and chemicals will now be reliably available

for farmers by the end of the month.

He said, “The ministry is happy to announce that by the end of this month farmers will be able

to purchase their inputs on a more consistent basis. The ministry is committed to ensuring that

farmers have a seat at the table, so when we are making a decision, that our decision reflects

the concerns of the farmers and that their concerns can really be addressed.”

Farmers will be able to access inputs such as seeds, crop protection chemicals, fertilizers,

herbicides, irrigation tools, animal feed and medication to help achieve the goal of maximising

agricultural productivity and farm profitability.

Permanent Secretary Flemming ended by noting the government’s commitment through the

Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives to ensuring that

farmers, fishers and cooperative groups truly benefit as they work to transform the sector.