SKN experiences Wednesday afternoon tremors

April 21, 2021

St. Kitts and Nevis were rattled by a tremor just before 4:00 pm. Wednesday National Disaster Coordinator Abdias Samuel has confirmed.

Samuel speaking at a COVID-19 briefing noted that on Wednesday at approximately 3:43 pm. tremours were felt in the Federation.

“The UWI seismic research centre in Trinidad and Tobago would have notified that this would have occurred approximately 63KM northeast of St Kitts and Nevis at a depth of 10 kilometres at a magnitude of 4.4.”