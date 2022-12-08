SKELEC ONBOARDS NEW MECHANICAL MAINTENANCE ENGINEER

Basseterre, St. Kitts (December 7th, 2022)— Mr. Mick Pascal has joined the St Kitts Electricity

Company Ltd as the new Mechanical Maintenance Engineer. Pascal possesses a wealth of knowledge

regarding TPM (Total Productive Maintenance) concepts as well as a wealth of expertise in computerized

maintenance management and preventative maintenance of mechanical equipment.

Mr. Pascal holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from The University of the West Indies

St. Augustine Campus, Trinidad. Pascal previously worked as a utilities technician and engineer at the

Heineken Saint Lucia Brewery. His previous work assignments provided him with expertise in directing

Kaizen teams and conducting Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCFA) to successfully address reoccurring

problems and increase the dependability of Utilities Equipment. He has received training in the creation

of work permits, risk analysis, and task safety assessments for common and uncommon tasks.

According to Mr. Clement Williams, General Manager of SKELEC, Mr. Pascal’s onboarding will allow

SKELEC to accomplish some of its short-term and long-term goals on the generation end. “Given that the

company is focusing on improving its reliability we must take significant steps to maintain and improve

our present assets at our Needsmust Power Plant. As such, it was essential that the company hire a

mechanical maintenance engineer.”

The mechanical maintenance engineer is responsible for ensuring that the power plant’s primary,

ancillary, auxiliary, mechanical, and electromechanical energy conversion systems are always maintained

to fully functioning condition. Additionally, the mechanical maintenance engineer ensures that planned

maintenance is carried out in accordance with OEM standards, and plant maintenance procedures and

policies.

The management of St Kitts Electricity Company Limited. (SKELEC) eagerly welcomes its new

Mechanical Maintenance Engineer and looks forward to the contributions he will make to the

advancements of the energy sector.

-ENDAbout SKELEC

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Limited (SKELEC) formerly the St. Kitts Electricity Department (SKED)

is a public utility that provides electric power generation, transmission and distribution services to St. Kitts.

SKELEC is the sole electricity provider in St. Kitts that seeks to supply reliable electricity at a competitive price in

harmony with the local community and environment. The St. Kitts Electricity Company is owned by the

Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and is ran by a board of directors. SKELEC began operations on August 1,

2011