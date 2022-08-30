SIR RICHIE RICHARDSON TO RECEIVE UWI HONORARY DOCTORATE

Antigua and Barbuda’s Sir Richard Benjamin Richardson is among 16 outstanding individuals who will receive honorary degrees from the University of the West Indies as in-person graduations return this year.

Sir Richie will receive an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) for his contribution to sport during the graduation of the Five Islands Campus on October 8.

He captained the West Indies Team from 1991 to 1996.

In a career spanning over three decades, he went on to play and coach professional club cricket in the United Kingdom and South Africa and played in three ICC Cricket World Cup Tournaments. Sir ‘Richie’ has been an International Elite Panel Match Referee with the International Cricket Council (ICC) since 2016.

Alston Becket Cyrus of St Vincent and the Grenadines will also be honoured at the UWI Five Islands graduation.

He will receive an honorary Doctor of Letters (DLITT), for his work as a soca artiste and composer.

The Open Campus will hold its graduation virtually on October 15 and among those to receive honorary doctorates will be Dominica’s Dr Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry for her work in international labour and maritime law and Sir Hugh Anthony Rawlins of St Kitts and Nevis for contributions to the judicial arena.