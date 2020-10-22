Shooting with intent decreased by 75% in St Kitts and Nevis

The Government of St Kitts and Nevis declared that the safety of the people remains to be the top priority as the country prepares to reopen its borders for the first time since March,

Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris stated that the administration wants to keep the people at the same time by protecting borders and hardening resilience to disasters like coronavirus.

During an episode of leadership matters, Prime Minister also declared that law enforcement is working closely with the health authorities to keep all the coronavirus health and safety protocols in place. He added that the security forces would also continue their battle against criminal activities.

“We have done very well in decreasing crimes to record lows over the last few years from a recording high of 36 killings in 2011 we are now at seven,” Dr Harris stated.

As per the statistics by the police force, the crime of shooting with intent is down by 75percent, Attempted Homicide was down 80 percent; Serious Wounding lessened by 13 percent; Burglary slumped 53 percent; while sexual offences were diminished by 20 percent.

Prime Minister stated that the government continues its support to low and citizen safety to secure the nation.

Furthermore, he also stated that the programmes and policies to rehabilitate the prisoners and prison reforms would be strengthened. He also stated that peace programme initiatives would also reveal the real results and work.