Shinehead’s Viral Moment

Miami, Florida — January 2023 (Acclaim PR) — International entertainer Shinehead kicked off his new year of music milestones with an unexpected viral moment! Shared thousands of times, the wildly diverse artist’s “Yesterday’s Price” video clip has caused quite a stir on the Internet.Here’s how it started. The frenzy spawns from an impromptu video clip of Shinehead freestyling alongside Anthony B, a special guest on Born Fire Music’s weekly “Positive Friday” IG live broadcast. As fate has it, Shinehead just wrapped a dynamic performance on the Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise” on his Kingston 12 Hi Fi sound system with DJ Papalotl, and was just passing thru the Trainline Records studio.An unprecedented jam session of Reggae icons transpired, seeing Shinehead belt out “Yesterday’s Price” melodically. A charismatic Reggae spin on Fat Joe’s infamous words following a Verzuz, Shinehead commanded the mic with an incessant flow. In addition to sounding damn good — the esteemed artist dropped meaningful lyrics. And based on the viral social media presence, it’s clear that both are a driving force.