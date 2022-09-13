Shinehead and Kingston 12 Hi Fi to Host ‘Master Class’ with Firgo Digital and Lion Face in Los Angeles

Fully active and highly sought after, both Lion Face and Firgo Digital have been constant musical forces for decades. Much to his credit, Lion Face appeared on Verzuz in 2021, reaching millions of viewers with his infectious brand of sound clash, facing off against King Pin of King Addies. No stranger to touring with artists, the popular selector also appeared on the Central Park Summerstage, backing Wayne Wonder. Meanwhile, Firgo Digital makes celebrated special appearances before legions of fans. Additionally, the famed selector has a buzzin’ weekly Sunday show on Sound Chat Radio.Whether entertaining the masses with juggling or killing sounds with limitless dub plates, often in the form of customs and specials, the popular Firgo Digital and Lion Face cultivated an historic, impactful era for Reggae and Dancehall music. The sounds dominated famed venues, such as Biltmore, Starlite and Tilden Ballrooms, Galaxy night club and more.