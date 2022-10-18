SHAREHOLDERS SAY THANK YOU TO OUTGOING SKNANB BOARD MEMBERS ON THEIR TREMENDOUSLY SUCCESSFUL TENURE

The St.Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank earlier this evening held a Special Shareholders meeting to specifically elect a new board of directors. This meeting was precipitated by the resignation of some 8 of the 10 members of the board as per the request of the majority shareholder , the PM Drew led government of St.Kitts-Nevis . A new boardnof directors will be elected and announced.Over the last 7 years the Institution has seen unprecedented success. In 2021, the Bank recorded an unprecedented and historic net profit of $188.4 million. An extraordinary $1.40 earnings per share was also recorded. This monumental achievement was reached in the midst of a Global Pandemic which crippled many countries and economies throughout the world and brought even more to a virtual standstill. Despite the Global challenges the Institution was able to pay a record dividend to over 5,600 plus shareholders. In 2018 the Bank also recorded its 2nd Highest Profit at over $50 Million. The Bank has grown both in stature and otherwise, and remains the largest banking Institution of its kind in the OECS Sub-Region. The Management of the Bank should be commended for this success as well as the astute leadership provided by the Board of Directors that served between 2015 and 2022. These Directors who served during this period either for the entire period or parts of the period include Howard McHechrane Alexis Nisbett Arnaldo BaileyTheodore HobsonHastings DanielsTalibah ByronWallis WilkinWilliam LiburdLorna HunkinsLionel BenjaminDr. Cardell Rawlins Elrether Simpson-BrowneStephen Hector- Board Secretary These board members served with comittment and distinction and as a result enabled the Institution to achieve perennial success and solidifying its place as the premier and largest indigenous Bank in the OECS.THANK YOU TO THE OUTGOING BOARD OF THE SKNANB AND CONGRATULATIONS ON A JOB WELL DONE !!

Signed:A long-standing Shareholder