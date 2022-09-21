SHAKE UP IN ST.KITTS AND NEVIS DPP’S OFFICE. VALSTON GRAHAM OUT. GREATESS GORDON RETURNS !

Attorney General Garth Wilkin has officially informed the St.Kitts Nevis legal community of a number of changes at the DPP’s Office. Heading the list of changes according to the document issued by AG Wilkin is the non renewal of the contract of Valson Graham who served as the Director of Public Prosecutions since 2016. Graham’s contract expired September 19th, 2022.

Attorney Greatess Gordon has returned to the DPP’s Office some 4 months after resigning her position at the Office in July 2022. According to the Notice issued by AG Wilkin steps have been taken to seek the formal appointment of Gordon as Acting Director of Public Prosecutions until the substantive DPP position is filled after an International search is pursued and completed to fill the position . In the interim Gordon will run or oversee the operations of the DPPs office and she will be assisted by Attorney Teshaun Vesquez who has also returned to the DPPs office after resigning some months ago .

The remaining personnel in the DPPO will remain unchanged except for the addition of an Office Adminsitrator in the person of Alicia Dugay who will be transferred from the Attorney -Generals Office where she served as the Personal Assistance to the Attorney GENERAL.

