SEVENTY INDIVIDUALS VACCINATED AT COVID-19 VACCINE ROLLOUT LAUNCH IN ST. KITTS & NEVIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 23, 2021 (SKNIS): Monday, February 22, marked another achievement of the Government of St. Kitts & Nevis in its fight against the Novel Coronavirus with the COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Launch and Ceremony at the Newtown Dental Clinic.



“We will be starting with a phased approach… in terms of the rollout of our Covid-19 vaccination programme,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws, Chair of the COVID-19 Vaccination Commencement Launch and Ceremony. “The goals of our programme are to decrease death and serious disease, preserve functioning society, and reduce the extra burden COVID-19 is having on our people who are already facing disparities.”



Seventy persons received their first jab of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University Vaccine, including members of the Executive Arm of the Government, health professionals, and members of the National COVID-19 Task Force. These seventy individuals will receive their second jab in the next 10 weeks, Dr. Laws stated.



The Chief Medical Officer said that the vaccination drive will continue across the island in designated health centers.



“During this week, Covid-19 vaccination will continue at the Newtown Health Center, at the Basseterre Health Center, Sandy Point Health Center, and the Tabernacle Health Center in St. Kitts and in Nevis, the Charlestown Health Center, Gingerland Health Center, and the Combermere Health Center.”



Dr. Laws added that “the vaccine will be given to persons age eighteen (18) to eighty years (80). She recommended that individuals who are over eighty years and who wish to be inoculated should visit their “regular practitioner or physician and be evaluated to determine their suitability for receiving this vaccine”.



In an appeal to the public to get vaccinated, Dr. Laws, stated: “We want every citizen and resident who is eligible to receive the vaccine to take the vaccine.” Inoculation against the virus not only protects the individual who receives the vaccine but the entire community as a whole.



Individuals who fall into the high-risk category and who are interested in taking the vaccine are asked to visit their nearest health center or call 311 to make an appointment, as the vaccination drive will be operating on an appointment basis.



St. Kitts and Nevis is one of the few envious countries that has not recorded any deaths from the COVID-19 and has had under 50 positive cases, registering only 41 persons with the disease to date.