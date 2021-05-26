SEVEN CHILDREN AMONG 16 ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN ST. KITTS & NEVIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 26, 2021 (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws has confirmed that of the 16 active cases of COVID-19, seven are children in the age range from three (3) to 15 years. All public and private schools in St. Kitts and Nevis have been closed for two weeks from May 25 to June 8, 2021, in an effort to help contain the spread.

The other nine (9) active cases are adults between the age group of 33 to 49 years. She further said that all 16 active cases are in stable condition and are being monitored closely.

Dr. Laws made the revelation during her presentation on ‘Leadership Matters’ on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, when she announced an additional case, a national, who contracted the deadly virus. It has brought the country’s tally of confirmed cases to 61 with no deaths.

Sixteen active cases have been the most active cases at any one time since the SARS CoV-2 was introduced into the Federation on 24th March 2020.

Of the 61 confirmed cases, 47 were recorded in St. Kitts and 14 were registered in Nevis. Forty-five of the 61 confirmed cases have fully recovered.