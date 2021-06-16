SENIOR POLICE OFFICIAL ASKS PUBLIC IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS TO JOIN FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19 BY STAYING AT HOME AND FOLLOWING PROTOCOLS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 16, 2021 (SKNIS): Superintendent of Police, Cromwell Henry, appealed to all citizens, residents, and visitors in St. Kitts and Nevis to actively join the fight against COVID-19 by staying at home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out, and to adhere to all temporary public health and safety measures. He made the call on Tuesday’s (June 15, 2021) edition of Leadership Matters. A State of Emergency was declared by His Excellency the Governor-General as a result of a new wave of COVID-19 infections within the community. To date, there are 186 active cases, 65 recovered cases and zero deaths. The details of the State of Emergency are outlined in SR&O No. 23 of 2021. The Proclamation came into effect at 6 p.m. on June 15, 2021, and runs up to 11:59 p.m. on July 06, 2021. Additionally, a daily curfew from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. was instituted on Saturday, June 12, 2021. It runs up to June 26, 2021, in the first instance. During the non-curfew hours, 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., persons are strongly encouraged to remain at home. Any movement should be restricted to essential business. “We want to assure you the public that the security forces stand ready to discharge its responsibility for public safety in support of the Ministry of Health,” Superintendent Henry stated. “However, we cannot do this alone. As we always say, we need [the] full cooperation of the public and public assistance in our efforts.” In addition to remaining indoors, the senior police official urged persons to utilize the available pharmaceutical option of vaccination while adhering strictly to the non-pharmaceutical recommendations. “One of the ways the public can help to slow the spread of the virus is through vaccination. I am pleased to inform you that currently, 72 percent of police officers have been vaccinated,” Superintendent Henry indicated. He added that persons must “play their part” by wearing facemasks when in public, sanitizing hands frequently, and maintaining physical distance from others. This is particularly important for individuals who are not vaccinated. The public is strongly advised to follow all new measures that may be implemented for public health and safety. The measures are temporary and are designed to break the current transmission cycle of the virus.