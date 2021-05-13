SECURITY AGENCIES LEADING BY EXAMPLE IN SUPPORT OF THE GOVERNMENT’S COVID-19 VACCINATION PROGRAMME

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, May 13, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – As critical first responders and frontline workers, officers of the various security agencies in St. Kitts and Nevis are leading by example by rolling up their sleeves and accepting the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

DuringTuesday (May 11) night’s edition of Leadership Matters with Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, the various national security heads reported to the nation that the majority of their staff have so far taken at least the first jab of the lifesaving vaccine.

Commissionerof Police, Mr. Hilroy Brandy, stated that approximately 55 percent of the officers within the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force have so far been vaccinated. Commander of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force, Lieutenant Colonel J. Anthony Comrie, said that roughly 50 percent of his soldiers are vaccinated, while Chief Immigration Officer Merclyn Hughes noted that about 85 percent of the employees of the Immigration Department have received their jabs.

NationalSecurity Advisor, (ret.) Major General Stewart Saunders, said that 90 percent of the staff at his office are vaccinated.

Inhis remarks on the programme, Prime Minister Harris said, “I would want to use the opportunity to commend the efforts of the security agencies and their leaders for their support of the programme.”

Dr. Harris added that, “It really is very important that people look at all of the dynamics and get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible because you do not know when a situation could develop from which you find yourself at a disadvantage. Do not wait, for example, until something serious happens for which you have to travel, and you learn that you need to be vaccinated to get to the particular destination. Do it now because then it may be too late.”

Atthe end of day on Wednesday, May 12, some 15,567 persons had been administered the first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, representing 41.8 percent of the Government’s target population. A total of 1,746 persons have so far received their second jab.