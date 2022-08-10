SECRETARY-GENERAL OF CARICOM CONGRATULATES PRIME MINISTER HON. DR. TERRANCE DREW

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 10, 2022 (SKNIS): Secretary-General of CARICOM, Carla N. Barnett, Ph.D., CBE, has communicated congratulations to St. Kitts and Nevis’ fourth prime minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew on his party’s victory at the polls and his election as Prime Minister.

In her words of congratulations, Dr. Barnett said:

“I offer sincere congratulations to you and the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party on your victory in the General Elections of 5 August 2022 and your assumption of office as Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“On the conclusion of the elections, the CARICOM Election Observer Mission issued a statement noting that voters were able to cast their ballots without intimidation or fear. The success of the election is an affirmation of the strong commitment of the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis to the principles of democracy.

“The Caribbean Community looks forward to the continued contribution of St. Kitts and Nevis in the advancement of regional integration, under your guidance as Prime Minister. In this regard, you will also assume the role, in the CARICOM Quasi Cabinet, of Lead Head with responsibility for issues pertaining to Human Resource Development, Health and HIV/AIDS. Prime Minister, my team and I stand ready to support your government and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis in any way possible as together, we strive towards the achievement of a Community for all.

“Finally, Prime Minister, I would welcome an opportunity to meet with you and your Cabinet at a convenient time in the coming weeks, to brief you on CARICOM affairs. In this regard, my Senior Officials will contact your office. Prime Minister, please accept assurances of my highest consideration.”