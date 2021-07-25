SCOPING MISSION ON ISLAND TO DIGITIZE MONTSERRAT’S LAND REGISTRY

Friday July 23, 2021, GIU, Montserrat– A four-member team is visiting Montserrat as part of a scoping mission to digitize the Montserrat Land Registry, maps and other critical land documents.

The mission is the first phase in the digitization process geared towards gathering the relevant information and inventory to create a digitization plan with recommendations for Montserrat.

The mission is being funded by the Impact Justice Project— a justice sector reform agency, headquartered at the Caribbean Law Institute Centre, Faculty of Law at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, and financed by the Canadian Government.

Leading the mission team is Professor Velma Newton, Regional Project Coordinator of the Impact Justice Project, accompanied by Consultants from Trimble Inc, a land administration software solutions provider. Trimble has implemented digitization projects in the region including the Turks and Caicos Islands, Antigua and Trinidad & Tobago.

The Registrar of Lands, Shelley Isles stated, “We are pleased that the Impact Justice Project has partnered with Trimble to explore and assess what would be required to realize our vision for a full digitization of our Land Records in Montserrat. We are hopeful and optimistic for meaningful progress on this mission.”



The Montserrat Land and Surveys Department comprising the Land Registry, and Survey sections contains extremely critical land records which must be properly safeguarded to protect against hurricanes and other disasters. Furthermore, in order to better serve its stakeholders technology must be embraced to digitize the documents, and to use the data to offer enhanced land registry services through online searches and other modern land services.

The team arrived on July 19, 2021. The mission will run until Saturday July 31, 2021.

Shelley Isles

Registrar of Lands

Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing & the Environment

