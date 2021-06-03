SCASPA PRESS RELEASE—COVID-19 UPDATE

TO: Media Organizations

FROM: St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA)

DATE: Thursday, 3rd June, 2021

SUBJECT: UPDATE-COVID-19

Don James,

CEO

SCASPA

Management of the St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority, (SCASPA), wishes to inform you, that as of today, 3rd June 2021, seventeen, (17) members of staff have been placed in quarantine.

This action has resulted from contact tracing and is related to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases in St. Kitts.

We have been further advised that a number of employees from various stakeholder companies that conduct business at the Ports, have also been placed in quarantine, and at least one (1) has tested positive.

The Board of Directors and Management of SCASPA extend best wishes for the good health and well-being of these employees and their families.

SCASPA is currently undertaking a careful review of its overall COVID-19 policies and will be presenting a final position on the way forward, in coming days.

Paramount in our efforts will be the health and safety of all employees, and users of our air and seaports.

To date, 62% or 200 of SCASPA’s employees have been vaccinated.

We continue to encourage employees to take all required actions that would protect them from the spread of COVID-19.

SCASPA Management