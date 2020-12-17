SANDALS GRENADA TO CLOSE AND RE-OPEN FEBRUARY 3

MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA (CARIBUPDATE) – Head of Sandals Adam Stuart said here Thursday that the resort will close and re-start operations in Grenada on February 3, 2021.

“We’ve contacted our customers and told them that as of today we have set a re-opening date of February 3 for the hotel.,” he said in an interview.

“Sandals is absorbing 100 percent of the cost for accommodating our impacted guests at any of our other resorts in the region that they choose,” Stewart added.

But he suggested that uncertain Grenada government protocols may also put a question mark surrounding his hotel’s plans.

“The government is starting to shift and is unsure of how they will go forward with their own protocols and tourist entry requirements. We must wait for them to finalize a plan so we can have professional conversation about how that’s going to affect our customers, our operation and our staff.,” he said.

Stewart was adamant that there is no clarity about whether the current Grenada outbreak originated at the hotel.

“This is not based on any facts or public health study and instead was speculation. As of today, the source is not yet known and we are fully supporting the contact tracing and fact-finding efforts, which are ongoing, to try to identify a source as well as any key learnings available from this situation,” he said.

“I’m not trying to put the blame back on the government, but I do think there have been a number of inaccuracies that do not inform the public and travelers in a respectful and transparent manner,” Stewart added.