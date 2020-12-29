SANDALS DELISTED AS DESIGNATED QUARANTINE HOTEL

.

The Sandals Barbados Resort and Spa has been delisted as a designated quarantine hotel by the Chief Medical Officer.

The delisting officially goes into effect on January 5th, 2021.

The announcement by the Ministry of Health and Wellness was made via statement released by the Government Information Service tonight.

The statement notes the action was taken after several verified complaints of breaches of the COVID-19 protocols occurring at the resort with respect to visitors in quarantine.

Additionally, at least three tourists have been held for questioning by Police in relation to alleged breaches of COVID-19 protocols related to quarantine.

The Ministry of Health says it takes the issue of breaches of the protocols very seriously and will take similar action if other designated quarantine hotels and villas refuse to uphold the rules and regulations that have been put in place to protect workers in the hotel sector, and by extension the rest of the country.

Designated quarantine hotels have been advised to take this opportunity to immediately review the standard operating procedures with respect to the prevention and control of COVID-19 in Barbados.

During a media conference on Monday evening, Minister of Health and Wellness Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic warned that authorities would take firm action against any businesses or individuals who breached protocols.