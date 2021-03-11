Saint Lucians Overseas Balk At Investing At Home Over Crime Concerns

March 11, 2021

Saint Lucians overseas are hesitating to invest here, over concerns about crime.

So says Ambassador for Diaspora Affairs, Dr. Jocelyne Fletcher.

She made the disclosure Wednesday.

“The diaspora have been saying ‘We want to invest – we want to come back,’” she explained.

But she told St Lucia Times that they have expressed fears.

“They say that they are seeing an increase in crime back home,” Fletcher disclosed.

As a result of social media, there’s the impression that this country is a dangerous place, she stated.

However, Fletcher said she made attempts to explain.

But she said the explanations have not impacted nationals abroad as she wanted.

Therefore, the Diaspora Affairs Unit has organised a ‘Diaspora Crime & Security Discourse’.

The Zoom event will take place on Sunday, March 21st, 2021, from 1:30 pm.

The Diaspora Unit posted a link on its official Facebook page for people who want to register.

A post accompanied a flyer advertising the webinar.

“Don’t miss it…..have your say and get it right!!!!!!!!!” The post declared.

And it also urged people not to listen to ‘fake news’.

Dr. Fletcher said crime concerns among Saint Lucians overseas are ‘almost worldwide.’

She said she discussed the issue with National Security Minister, Hermangild Francis.

The Ambassador said Francis suggested the virtual event.

Fletcher said Saint Lucians overseas have shown a lot of interest.

According to the Ambassador, the Minister will be part of the virtual event.

The panel also will include Police Commissioner, Milton Desir and Director of Corrections Hilary Herman.

Crime and Security Consultant Eric Walcott and others will also be present.

Ambassador Fletcher described Walcott as a Saint Lucian in the diaspora with extensive knowledge on crime and security.

She said Walcott and his organisation are facilitating the Zoom event.

Walcott will be the moderator.

Ambassador Fletcher is also encouraging Saint Lucians at home to attend.