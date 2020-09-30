Saint Lucian entrepreneur donates school supplies

Natalie John of Dreamy Weddings

(PRESS RELEASE) – The economic downturn caused by the global pandemic finds many families throughout Saint Lucia facing reduced income and severe hardships in making back to school plans.

While the Ministry of Education and school officials continue to figure out logistics for this school year, one thing is certain: many students need assistance in accessing school supplies.

Local wedding planner and entrepreneur, Natalie John of Dreamy Weddings, has stepped up to provide some relief to families in meeting the needs of their children.

Ms. John delivered backpacks with notebooks, pens, pencils, rulers, erasers, scissors, crayons, glue and other school supplies.

Students receive backpacks donated by Dreamy Weddings (Photo Credit, Dreamy Weddings)

“Today as a representative of Dreamy Weddings, I am pleased to deliver backpacks with school supplies to assist forty students here at the Methodist School,” Ms. John remembers fondly her formative years at Methodist and the invaluable teachings from some of her favorite teachers like Teacher Fowell, Teacher Isaac or Aunty Bernice, Teacher Joseph and many more.

Dreamy Weddings hopes that this small gesture can become part of a comprehensive initiative by Alumni to give back to their schools and bring much needed relief, especially in these critical times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Together, we can ensure that no child in our community is left behind due to their inability to access basic school supplies,” Ms. John added.

She believes that any business that is serious about success, must also be serious about giving back to the community.