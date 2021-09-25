SAINT LUCIA WISHES THE GOVERNMENT AND PEOPLE OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS A HAPPY 38TH INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 25, 2021 (SKNIS): The Government and people of Saint Lucia have wished the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis a happy 38th anniversary of Independence.

In a congratulatory message from Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Honourable Phillip J. Pierre to Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Sylvester Harris, Prime Minister Pierre wrote:

“On this special occasion, Saint Lucia celebrates with Saint Kitts and Nevis in the achievement of another milestone of progress and prosperity, particularly in the face of global calamities such as the COVID-19 and the growing threats of climate change.”

He continued: “I wish to reiterate the commitment of the Government of Saint Lucia in further strengthening the friendly bilateral relations between our two countries, and express the hope that our nations can continue to work together to overcome the challenges that lie ahead in the pursuit of building resilience and combatting the grave impacts of the coronavirus. I am confident that in the spirit of solidarity, we will succeed in attaining a brighter and more prosperous future for our people.”

“The Government of Saint Lucia conveys best wishes for the well-being and success of the Government and people of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis,” the statement concluded.

St. Kitts and Nevis attained Independence on September 19, 1983.