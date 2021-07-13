Saint Lucia Welcomes Over 500 Cruise Visitors

July 13, 2021

Press Release:– 545 cruise visitors graced the shores of Saint Lucia on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. 410 visitors arrived on Celebrity Summit into Port Castries and 135 visitors arrived on Star Breeze’s inaugural call which anchored at Rodney Bay. Star Breeze is a German-built cruise ship owned by Windstar Cruises.

While visitors were being tendered in, Captain Ricardo Pinzon of Star Breeze and Minister Fedee exchanged plaques at the IGY Rodney Bay Marina, commemorating the vessel’s inaugural call to the destination. Star Breeze will overnight in Saint Lucia and depart on the evening of July 14, giving visitors two full days to enjoy the destination.

Visitors to Port Castries were greeted by Tourism Officials including Cruise Agents-Foster and Ince, Invest Saint Lucia, the Ministry of Tourism and Tourism Minister- Hon. Dominic Fedee and were gifted with branded items and serenaded to the sweet sounds of steel pan music.

“It is a great day as these are the second and third cruise calls to Saint Lucia. We are indeed elated to see strides towards consistent cruise calls and are pleased that more and more employees within the sector are returning to work,” said Tourism Minister – Honourable Dominic Fedee.