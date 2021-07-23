Saint Lucia Tourism Authority Distances Itself from Baseless Political Claims

Castries, July 22, 2021 – The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) wishes to distance itself from damning and baseless claims made by the 2021 Independent Political Candidate for Castries North- Stephenson King. The claims were made on a political platform in his constituency on Monday July 19, 2021, seeking to align the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority with the campaign of the United Workers Party and British Political Consulting Firm -Cambridge Analytica, stating “the first set which came in were paid by the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority for the work done in Saint Lucia.”

The Saint Lucia tourism Authority categorically refutes any engagement with Cambridge Analytica. Further, it is disappointing and demoralizing that a current political representative and former prime minister would attempt to drag the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, the destination’s key marketing organization into such disrepute.

King, who was also the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia during the period 2006-2011 also noted“I was in office in 2011, Cambridge Analytica came to Saint Lucia.”

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority was legislated on August 14, 2017, and functions with a highly motivated team of professionals, partnering with stakeholders to create strong demand for Saint Lucia in the global marketplace.

The Authority is highly data-driven and periodically undertakes research in key markets which is solely geared at collecting data related to travel for the purpose of enhancing and further strategizing its marketing and sales approach, to boost awareness of the destination, increase visitor arrivals and to stimulate sustainable development within the tourism sector.