Saint Lucia Suspending Face To Face Teaching Amid COVID-19 Spike

February 3, 2021

Saint Lucia is suspending face to face teaching effective Thursday as the country grapples with a wave of COVID-19 cases.

Education Minister, Dr. Gale Rigobert, made the announcement Tuesday night.

She indicated that her ministry had engaged interested parties on the issue.

“The sentiment is that given the recent information shared by the ministry of health and what appears to be community spread, it would be best to suspend face to face teaching at this time,” Rigobert disclosed.

However the minister explained that the administrative and legal process will take ‘a day or so.’

“And therefore the effective date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021,” Rigobert said on national television.

“We are so grateful to all who have worked tirelessly to cater to the needs of our teachers and students,” she stated.

She also expressed gratitude to ancillary staff.

Rigobert described them as ‘frontliners’ in the fight against COVID-19 as well.

“We have listened,” the minister declared.

“We care for the safety of our students, teachers and other workers in the sector,” she explained.

“We will, therefore, revert to on line learning,” Rigobert told her audience.

She said the ministry has received a further some 4000 devices, some of which will be handed over on Wednesday, as well as MiFi devices.

According to Rigobert, it was honouring the commitment to ensure that more students are adequately equipped with devices.

Headline photo: Dr. Gale Rigobert