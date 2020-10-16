SAINT LUCIA RECORDS CASE #32 OF COVID-19

Today, Friday, October 16, 2020 the Ministry of Health received confirmation of one new case of COVID-19. The individual is a 14 year old male, the son of the recently diagnosed cases 30and 31 from Castries. The individual was swabbed following the diagnosis of his parents and placed in quarantine given his high risk of exposure to the virus. At that time he had no respiratory signs and symptoms. Upon receiving his results he was transferred to the Respiratory Hospital for care. This case will continue the current efforts of the Ministry’s contact tracing team which had commenced with the diagnosis of cases his parents; COVID-19 cases 30 and 31.Given this new case is a secondary school student the necessary discussions are underway with the Ministry of Education and the management of the school. The Ministry of Health recognizes that this newly confirmed case shall result in a high level of concern and anxiety amongst the staff, students and parents associated with the affected educational institution as well as the public. The Ministry of Health assures everyone that no effort shall be spared to protect the health and safety of all as we undertake the management of this case and the others which were recently diagnosed. Every individual is reminded that the guidelines for preventing exposure to COVID-19 can reduce the spread of the infection. This includes:- Consistently using face masks in public- Washing or sanitizing hands frequently particularly throughout the day- Promptly seeking care at the closest Community Respiratory Clinic if experiencing respiratory signs and symptoms. The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates on this case as new information is received. #CleanHands#MaskOn#MakeSpace#StaySafe