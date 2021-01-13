Saint Lucia Records 6th COVID-19 Related Death

January 13, 2021

Saint Lucia has announced its sixth COVID-19 related death.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sharon Belmar-George identified the individual as a non-national.

She made the disclosure in a statement Wednesday.

The statement appears below:

Today January 13, 2021 the Ministry of Health received confirmation of twelve new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 502.

Eleven of the cases are Saint Lucian nationals ranging in age from 1 year to 73 years.

They are from the Castries, Babonneau and Gros-Islet districts.

These individuals were seen at a community respiratory clinic, where they were assessed and tested for COVID-19.

They were placed in quarantine by health practitioners pending the receipt of their test results. Arrangements have been made to place these individuals into isolation.

Epidemiological links have been established for five of these cases.

Investigations are on-going by the contact tracing team to determine the possible existence of epidemiological links for the other six cases.

One of the twelve cases is a non-national which has been recorded as the country’s sixth

COVID-19 related death.

The individual is a 52 year old male, a national of the United Kingdom.

He arrived in Saint Lucia on December 30, 2020 and died on January 9, 2021 and

was not in care at the time of his passing.

Condolences are extended to the family and loved ones of this individual on their recent loss.

The Ministry of Health also reported four recoveries for today, January 13, 2021.

There are currently 177 active cases, all being stable and none requiring critical care.

The Ministry of Health takes this opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of maintaining all behaviours which will reduce exposure to the COVID-19 virus and the possibility of becoming infected.

Frequently wash hands with flowing water and soap

Wear a mask when in public places and ensure it covers the mouth, nose and chin

Maintain a six foot distance from others wherever possible

Use a bleach solution to sanitize frequently touched surfaces and frequently handled objects

If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, keep away from others and seek medical care at your closest community respiratory clinic for assessment.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates as new information becomes available.