Saint Lucia Records 57 New COVID-19 Cases. Total Now 713 To Date

January 19, 2021

Press Release:- Today Tuesday January 19, 2021 the Ministry of Health and Wellness received confirmation of fifty-seven new cases of COVID-19 from a batch of 216 COVID-19

tests conducted at the Ezra Long Laboratory.

There were 159 negative tests received from this batch.

This brings the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 713.

All of these individuals are Saint Lucian nationals ranging in age from 11 years to 71

years.

They are from the Castries, Anse La Raye, Dennery, Laborie, Babonneau, Micoud

and Gros-Islet districts.

These individuals were all seen at a community respiratory clinic, where they were assessed and tested for COVID-19

They were placed in quarantine by health practitioners pending their COVID-19 results. Upon receiving their test results arrangements have been made to place all these individuals into care.

The Ministry’s contact tracing team is undertaking the necessary follow-up on the contacts of these cases.

The Ministry of Health also reports eight recoveries for today Tuesday January 19, 2021.

Currently, there are 359 active cases in care, with one of them requiring critical care and

the others are all stable.

The Ministry of Health reminds every one of the importance of the recommended infection

prevention and control measures which can reduce the spread of the virus:

– Frequently wash hands your with flowing water and soap

– Wear a mask when in public places and ensure it covers the mouth, nose and chin

– Maintain a six foot distance from others wherever possible

– Use a bleach solution to sanitize frequently touched surfaces and frequently handled

objects

– Avoid contact with other people who have flu-like symptoms

If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, it is important keep away from others and to

urgently seek medical care at your closest community respiratory clinic for assessment.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates to the public as new

information becomes available.