Saint Lucia records 4 new cases of COVID-19; confirmed cases now at 13

(Press Release) As of March 30, 2020, the World Health Organization reported a total of 693,282 confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally with 33,106 deaths. There are now 81,137 confirmed cases in the region of the Americas. The affected region includes Dominican Republic (581), Haiti (15), Barbados (26), Jamaica (32), Cuba (119), Dominica (11), Grenada (7), Trinidad and Tobago (76), Guyana (5), Antigua and Barbuda (7), Bahamas (10), Saint Vincent and Grenadines (1), Guadeloupe (96), Martinique (105), St. Kitts and Nevis (4), Saint Barthelemy (5), Aruba (46), US Virgin Islands (22), Cayman Islands (8).

On the evening of Monday, March 30, the Laboratory Director at the Ezra Long Laboratory

diagnosed an additional four (4) cases of COVID-19 bringing the total of confirmed cases in

Saint Lucia to thirteen (13) to date.

The first case is a 37 years old female with no travel history but was in contact with someone within the tourism industry. She presented to our health facility on March 23.

The second case is a 34 year old female with no travel history and no known contact with

someone with significant travel history and presented to a health care facility on March 24.

The third case is a 54 year old female with no travel history and came in to a health care facility on March 24.

The fourth case is a 40 year old male with no travel history but contact with persons with recent travel into Saint Lucia. He came in to a health care facility on March 25.