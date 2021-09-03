SAINT LUCIA RECORDS 345 NEW CASES OF COVID-19

Today Friday September 3, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 345 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Thursday September 2 , 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory from a batch of 892 samples. These new cases bring the total number of cases diag nosed in country to date to 8887.

The Mini stry of Health also reports eight new COVID-19 deaths. To date, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 84 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is

32 . COVID-19 death #77 is a 64 year old female from the Gros-Islet district. COVID-19

death #78 is a 46 year old female from the Gros-Islet district. COVID-19 death #79 is a 48 year old female from the Gros-Islet district. COVID-19 death #80 is a 56 year old female

from the Babonneau district. COVID-19 death #81 is a 51 year old male from the Gros-Islet district. COVID-19 death #82 is a 34 year old male from the Castries district. COVID-19

death #83 is a 72 year old male from the Soufriere district. COVID-19 death #84 is a 93 year old male from the Castries district. The Ministry of Health extends sympathy to the families,

friends and loved ones of all of these individuals. Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 78 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19

bringing the number of active cases in country to date to 2312. One of these active cases is currently critical and thirteen of them are severely ill at the Respiratory Hospital.

AdministrationEnvironmental HealthBureau of Health EducationAccountsCommunity Nursing ServicePharmacy

Health PlanningEpidemiologyAIDS/HIV/STDMedical CareMaternal and Child Health*Dental Tel: (758)468- 5303/5304 ~ Fax: (758)452 5655 ~E-mail: pshealth@govt.lc

To date, a total of 34, 926 individuals have received the first dose of the Astra Zeneca

COVID -19 vaccine and 27, 986 have received the second dose. For the Pfizer COVID-19

vaccine 3, 627 individuals have received the first dose and 72 individuals have received the secon d dose. Tomorrow Saturday, September 4, 2021 the vaccine will be given at the Vigie

Sports Complex and the Vieux -Fort Wellness Center Grounds from 9am to 2pm.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing daily updates to the public as

new information becomes available.