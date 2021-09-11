SAINT LUCIA RECORDS 296 NEW CASES OF COVID-19

Today Saturday September 11, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 296 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Friday September 10, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory from a batch of 747 samples. This number of positive cases makes up 39.6% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 9823.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 67 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 bringing the number of active cases in country to date to 2567. One of these active cases is currently critical and fourteen of them are severely ill at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 35, 355 individuals have received the first dose of the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine and 28, 638 have received the second dose. A total of 6, 468 individuals have received the first dose and 77 individuals have received the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The Ministry of Health encourages individuals to visit the various vaccination sites and Community Wellness Center (by appointment) to get vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

For more information please contact the Office of the Chief Medical Officer or the Epidemiology Unit, at 468-5309/468-5317 respectively