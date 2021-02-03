Saint Lucia Records 2 More ‘COVID-Related’ Deaths & 77 New COVID-19 Cases. Active Cases Now at 759

February 3, 2021

Press Release:– Today Wednesday February 3, 2021, the Ministry of Health and Wellness received confirmation of seventy-seven new cases of COVID-19 from a batch of 413 tests conducted at the Ezra Long Laboratory.

This batch consists of samples taken from January 25 to February 1, 2021.

The Ezra Long Laboratory has made significant progress in managing the

backlog of COVID-19 samples.

Confirmation was also received today of the recovery of seventy-three individuals

diagnosed with COVID-19 bringing the total number of active cases in country to 759.

There is currently one of the active cases is in critical care at the Respiratory Hospital and

all of the others are presently stable.

One of the cases is a 41 year old male non-national.

He was placed in quarantine while awaiting receipt of his test results.

The individual has since been placed in isolation.

The other seventy six cases are Saint Lucian nationals who range in age from 12 years to 67 years.

They are from the Babonneau, Anse La Raye, Gros-Islet, Dennery, Laborie, Castries

and Vieux-Fort districts.

They were seen at a community-based respiratory clinic for assessment and were tested for COVID-19.

These individuals were placed in quarantine by health care practitioners while awaiting their COVID-19 test results.

Arrangements have since been made to place them in isolation.

The contact tracing team is undertaking investigations to identify the contacts of these confirmed cases.

Today, the Ministry of Health also reports two COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total

number of deaths in country to date to eighteen.

Death #17 is a 65 year old male with underlying medical illnesses.

Death #18 is an 82 year old male with underlying medical illnesses.

Both of the individuals were in care at the time of their passing.

The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the families and loved ones of these individuals.

The new cases now bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 1556.

We all need continue practicing the behaviors which will reduce the spread of the COVID-19

virus.

– Frequently wash hands your with flowing water and soap

– Wear a mask when in public places and ensure it covers the mouth, nose and chin

– Maintain a six foot distance from others wherever possible

– Use a bleach solution to sanitize frequently touched surfaces and frequently handled objects

– Avoid contact with other people who have flu-like symptoms

If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, it is important to keep away from others and to

urgently seek medical care at your closest community respiratory clinic for assessment.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates to the public as new

information becomes available.