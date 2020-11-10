Saint Lucia records 1st COVID-19 death

By Joshua St. Aimee -November 10, 202002140Advertisement

Saint Lucia has recorded the first death due to COVID-19. Prime Minister Allen Chastanet made the announcement moments ago during a statement in Parliament.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet

He did not provide specific details but stated: “Mr. Speaker before I begin, it’s very sad for me to say that we just experienced our first death due to COVID-19. I guess the CMO will make the announcement later this afternoon. We do have, sad to say, two persons who are critical. We’re certainly hoping that we’re able to turn the corner with both of them. But again, a day that we had attempted to avoid, sadly, we’ve now joined the rest of the world and experienced our first death due to COVID.

“And for some persons out there who continue to want to think that this is not real, this is real! This is real! And persons who may have thought that COVID doesn’t spread fast, it spreads fast. Very fast. And the only solution that we have to the problem right now is practicing the protocols. We’ve seen citizens around the world that do this with the greatest amount of discipline, have the greatest amount of results. And if there is conflict in continuing to have a divide within a society as to whether this is real, and whether in fact wearing your face mask matters, it does,” Chastanet said.