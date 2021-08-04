Saint Lucia Records 19 New COVID-19 Cases

August 4, 2021 0

Press Release:– Today Wednesday August 4, 2021 the Ministry of Health and Wellness received confirmation of 19 new cases of COVID-19 from the Ezra Long Laboratory. These results are from a batch of 303 samples taken during the period July 31, 2021 to August 3, 2021.

The samples were processed on August 3, 2021.

All of these new cases were seen at various community respiratory clinics where they were assessed and tested for COVID-19. In keeping with the COVID-19 testing protocol, they were each placed in home quarantine by healthcare practitioners while awaiting receipt of their test results.

Arrangements have since been made to place these individuals in isolation. The contact tracing for these new cases is currently underway.

Confirmation was also received today of the recovery of 8 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the total number of active cases currently recorded in country to date to 179. Presently, two of the active cases are requiring critical care at the Respiratory Hospital.

The new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 5671.

As of yesterday August 3, 2021 a total of 32, 380 individuals have received the first dose of the vaccine and 24, 923 individuals have received the second dose of the vaccine.

Tomorrow Thursday, August 5, 2021 the health team will be administering the COVID-19 vaccine at the Vigie Sports Complex, Phillip Marcellin Grounds and the People’s Discount Drugstore (by appointment only).

People can also access the COVID-19 vaccine at the various wellness centers around the island and must make an appointment by call or walk in. The COVID-19 vaccination drive will cater to the general population (18 years and older) for the first dose of the vaccine as well as individuals receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

The Ministry of Health continues to emphasize on the importance of practicing the infection prevention and control measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

– Wash your hands frequently using soap and flowing water

– Wear a mask in public places and ensure it covers the mouth, chin and nose

– Maintain a physical distance from others

– Use a bleach solution to sanitize frequently touched surfaces and frequently handled objects

– Avoid contact with other people who have flu-like symptoms

– If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, keep away from others and seek medical care

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates to the public as new information becomes available.