Saint Lucia Records 158 New COVID-19 Cases, Two More Deaths

Press Release:– Today Wednesday August 18, 2021, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms 158 new cases of COVID-19.

These cases are from a total of 493 samples processed at the Ezra Long Laboratory on Tuesday August 17, 2021. These cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 6736.

The Ministry of Health also reports two new COVID-19 deaths bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in country to 69 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 28. COVID- 19 death #68 is a 67 year old female from the Dennery district. COVID-19 death #69 is a 79 year old female from the Gros-Islet district.

The Ministry expresses sympathy to the family and friends on the loss of their loved ones.

Confirmation has also been received of the recovery of 27 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. These recoveries bring the current number of active cases to record to 1025. Three of these active cases are in critical care at the Respiratory Hospital.

With the presence of the Delta variant in Saint Lucia and the increase in COVID-19 cases, Saint Lucians are encouraged to both adhere to the protocols and to get vaccinated.

To date 34, 058 individuals have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 26, 703 have received the second dose. Vaccination is being done at the wellness centers and at the mass vaccination sites.

Anyone planning to be vaccinated tomorrow Thursday, August 19, 2021 can visit the Beanfield Secondary School in Vieux-Fort, the Vigie Sports Complex in Castries or by appointment at People’s Discount Drugstore on St. Louis Street in Castries.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.