Saint Lucia Records 121 New COVID-19 Cases

August 19, 2021

Press Release:- The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Thursday August 19, 2021 confirmation was received of 121 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed at the Ezra Long Laboratory on Wednesday August 18, 2021 from a batch of 463

samples.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to

6857.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 18 COVID-19 cases bringing the

current number of active cases in country to 1128. Three of these active cases are in

critical care at the Respiratory Hospital.

As the Ministry of Health continues to manage this wave of the COVID-19 pandemic,

everyone is advised to adopt behaviors necessary to reduce the spread of the virus.

Vaccines also continue to remain an effective measure in reducing severe illness,

hospitalization and death from the virus.-

It is important that people access the various vaccination sites and wellness centers to get vaccinated and protect themselves, family, friends and others from the COVID-19 virus. To date, a total of 34, 195 individuals have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 26, 820 have received the second dose.

Individuals wishing to get vaccinated tomorrow Friday, August 20, 2021 can visit

the Jacmel Wellness Center or the Gros-Islet Human Resource Center.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing daily updates to the public as

new information becomes available.