Saint Lucia Records 121 New COVID-19 Cases

Press Release:– Today Sunday August 22, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 121 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Saturday August 21, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory from a batch of 433 samples.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 7232.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 6 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19

bringing the number of active cases in country to date to 1430. Four of these active cases are in critical care at the Respiratory Hospital.

Vaccination remains as an effective measure in reducing severe illness, hospitalization and

death from the COVID-19 virus. Therefore, individuals are encouraged to access the various vaccination sites to get vaccinated.-

Tomorrow Monday, August 23, 2021 marks the commencement of the administering of the Pfizer vaccine and the health team will be available at the Vigie Sports Complex and the Soufriere Hospital Grounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To date, a total of 34, 621 individuals have received the first dose of the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine and 27, 236 have received the second dose.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes availab